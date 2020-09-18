Rick E. Gilbreath

March 7, 1958- September 16, 2020

DAVENPORT-Rick E. Gilbreath, 62, of Davenport, Iowa, passed way unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Visitation will be held between 4-7pm on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Runge Mortuary. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to "I Bowl for Boobies" at Leisure Lanes Bowling Alley. Online memorials and condolences maybe expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

He was born a son of Ira and Lorraine (Seastrand) Gilbreath on March 7, 1958 in DeWitt, Iowa. He married the love of his life, Patricia Kennedy, on May 31, 1986 in Davenport, Iowa. He was currently employed at Kimberly Car City.

Rick was a family man that loved to ride motorcycles and was an avid bowler. Last year, his wife, Patty, and he took their dream vacation to the Magic Kingdom with their grandchildren. His grandchildren were his life. Rick was a jokester, he was stubborn, and most of all, he was the life of the party.

Those missing him dearly include his wife of 34 years, Patty; children, Nicole (Phillip) Byers and Austin (Ali) Gilbreath; grandchildren, Gavin Gilbreath, Kynlee Gilbreath, and Nariah Byers; and many extended family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Doug Gilbreath; sister, Esther Gilbreath; and step-father, Don Miller.