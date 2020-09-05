1/1
Ricky James Sherman
1960 - 2020
Ricky James Sherman

May 12, 1960- September 2, 2020

DAVENPORT-Ricky James Sherman, 60, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on September 2, 2020, following a stroke. He was born in Fort Lee, Virginia on May 12, 1960 to James and Patricia Sherman. He graduated from Center Point High School in 1978 and attended the University of Iowa. He retired from the Davenport Fire Department in 2018 after 21 years of service. He married Betsey Johnson in 1998 and they have two children, William Gordon and Eliza Morgan Sherman, both of whom are currently students at Iowa State University.

Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, James and Patricia (Benson) Sherman. He is survived by his wife and children, sisters Suzanne Sherman and Tina Schemmel, nieces and nephews Ben and Eric Schemmel, Pamela Kuemmerle and Harrris (Sophie von Hahn) Kuemmerle, Charles (Melissa) Manis, Geoffrey (Jennifer) Manis, and their children. He is also survived by many cousins, aunts, uncles, and his large "Minnesota Family" with whom he vacationed for 50 years.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date as per his wishes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ricky's name to Living Lands and Waters or Fishing Has No Boundaries/Eastern Iowa Chapter. Checks may be mailed to Quad Cities Cremation Center at 701 First Avenue, Silvis, IL 61282 or links to donate directly are available in Ricky's online obituary at www.illowacremation.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 5, 2020.
