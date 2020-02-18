|
Rita Ann Modrick
April 12, 1938-February 15, 2020
ANKENY-Rita Ann Modrick, 81, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Rita was born on April 12, 1938, in Rock Island, IL to Clarence J. and Nellie A. Hulsbrink. Rita graduated from St. Anthony Nursing School in Rock Island. She married Stephen E. Modrick in 1960 and was married for 46 years before his passing in 2007. She worked as an OB nurse in Skokie, IL before moving to Des Moines, where she worked at Broadlawns Medical Center for 25+ years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cribbage, visiting with friends, watching Hawkeye football and basketball and Twins baseball. She particularly enjoyed getting to travel to visit her children and grandchildren.
Rita is survived by her second husband, Lawrence J. Deutsch (Ankeny); children: Stephen J. (Lisa) Modrick (Des Moines), James (Angela) Modrick (Rockville, MD), Joseph (Lisa) Modrick (Iowa City), Thomas (Sandi) Modrick (Fruita, CO), and Theresa (Chris) Hansen (Escondido, CA); brothers: Jerome (Margie) Hulsbrink (Moline, IL), Larry (Pam) Hulsbrink (Greensboro, NC), and Gary (Roxanne) Hulsbrink (Venice Gardens, FL); brother-in-law: Jim Breuwet (The Villages, FL); sister: Cecelia Modrick (Bettendorf); step-children: Larry (Lori) Deutsch (Edgerton, WI), Terri Stewart (Kailua, HI); 22 grand-children and 1 great-grandson.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Stephen E. Modrick (Des Moines), sister, Karen M. Breuwet (The Villages, FL), and sister-in-law, Julitta A. Modrick (Bettendorf).
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 19 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, 510 E. 1st Street in Ankeny, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Association in loving memory of Rita.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.