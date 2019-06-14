Rita K. Fitzgerald

October 6, 1943-June 12, 2019

BETTENDORF-Rita K. Fitzgerald, 75, a resident of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and friends following a sudden and brief battle with cancer. Keeping with her wish the rite cremation will be accorded. A celebration of Rita's life will be at 1:30pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 for close friends and family.

Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport is assisting her family with arrangements.

Rita Kay Butel was born October 6, 1943 in Rock Island, Illinois the daughter of Myron Dewey and Helen Maxine "Max" (Butel) Deniston. She was united in marriage to Gregory R. Koeplin on December 26, 1992 in Bettendorf. She worked as a secretary at EICCD district office in Davenport retiring after 22 years.

Rita lived for her grandchildren, all of them were so precious to her. She loved gardening and had just last year raised six backyard chickens.

Memorials may be made to https://glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate or https://secure.actblue.com/donate/scottdemsiadonor

Survivors include her loving husband Greg Koeplin; her sons, Jay (Sue) Fitzgerald, Bettendorf, Randy (Katie) Fitzgerald, Davenport; grandchildren, Jami (Drew) Gall, Des Moines, Jessica (Michael) Lewis, Des Moines, Andrew Fitzgerald and Sydney Boeckholt, Cedar Falls, Levi McCracken, Muscatine, Lillie and Wylie Fitzgerald, Reynolds, IL, Quinn Fitzgerald, Davenport, and twins Roberta and Leah Fitzgerald, Bettendorf; great grandson, Conner (almost 2 and the son of Jami and Drew); brother, Rex (Yvonne) Butel, Phoenix, AZ

Rita was preceded in death by her parents.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.