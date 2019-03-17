Rita M. (Weidemann) Loch

December 3, 1929-March 16, 2019

ASBURY, IA-Rita M. (Weidemann) Loch, 89, of Asbury, formerly of Balltown, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Luther Manor Grand Meadows.

Funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, Dubuque. Visitation from 3 p.m.to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at Hoffmann-Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque, where there will be a prayer service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Balltown.

Rita was born on December 3, 1929 in Five Points, Iowa, daughter of John and Susan (Lex) Weidemann.

In 1948, Rita married Matthias J. Loch. The couple raised their six children on their farm in Balltown. In 1988, Rita accepted the Century Farm Award. After Matt passed away, Rita moved to Asbury and became a dedicated volunteer at Finley Hospital. Later, she worked at Culver's restaurant for 16 years, retiring at age 84. A go-getter throughout her life, she was most proud of the strong work ethic that she instilled in her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her six children, Kathy Loch Klein of Asbury, Connie (George) Leibfried of Dubuque, Bob Loch of Bettendorf and Balltown, Bill (Deb) Loch of Otter Creek, Mary (Bill) Klein of Peosta and Ron (Kathy) Loch of Cary, Ill.; her 13 grandchildren, Brian Klein, Mark (Kristy Woodard) Klein, Scott (Laura) Leibfried, Matt (Sara) Leibfried, Tracy (Jayme) Kiernan, Sarah (Dan) Lachapell, Jason (Lori) Loch, Tony (Angie) Loch, Angie (Mike) FitzPatrick, Emily (Tom) Shedek, Tim (Dana) Klein, Madeline Loch and Adam Loch; and her 17 great-grandchildren.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Matthias, a sister, Magdalen (Elmer) Wagner; four brothers, John (Irene) Weidemann, Herbert (Martha) Weidemann, Gilbert (Florence) Weidemann and Merlyn (Patricia) Weidemann.

