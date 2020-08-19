1/1
Rob Lovell
Rob Lovell

November 22, 1955 - August 15, 2020

MILAN - Rob Lovell, 64, of Milan, Illinois passed away August 15, 2020. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. Interment will follow at the Dallas Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Memorials in Rob's name may be made in care of his family.

The service may be viewed https://my.gather.app/remember/rob-lovell or on our www.pierschbacherfuneralhome.com

Rob is survived by his wife of 43 years, Faye Lovell; his children: Bobbi (Jeremy) Rifley, Melissa (William) Taylor, Brad (Brandy) Lovell, and Andy (Carrie) Heeb; 11 grandchildren; a great granddaughter; along with siblings: David (Shirley) Lovell, Velma (Danny) Luscri, Linda (Mitch) Enfield, and Jerry (Jackie) Lovell; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
803 Garfield Street
Melcher Dallas, IA 50163
641-947-3605
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pierschbacher Funeral Home

