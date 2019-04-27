Robert A. Meese Sr.

August 27, 1925-April 20, 2019

HOUSTON, TX- Robert Allen Meese Sr. went to his maker on Holy Saturday, April 20, 2019. He passed peacefully at Village on the Park in Houston, TX. He was born August 27, 1925 to Henry and Mable Meese in Davenport, Iowa, and was their youngest son. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jane Van Ausdall Meese, sons Robert Meese Jr., Joseph Meese, Andrew Meese, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

He grew up in Davenport, Iowa and graduated from the University of Iowa. He spent three years in the U S Navy During World War II. After his military service, he returned to Davenport, Iowa where he was a principal in the Meese Travelers Insurance Agency for 20 years. While in the Quad cities, he earned the insurance industry Certified Life Underwriter award, served as the Pleasant Valley School District board chairman, and was active as a Riverdale volunteer firefighter.

Subsequently, he moved to Burlington, Iowa where he founded and owned the Volkswagen automobile dealership for 25 years. After several years of retirement traveling, he returned to his lifelong love of autos in Sarasota, Florida where he established the Thrifty Car rental agency.

He valued his family and was active in the Boy Scouts with his sons. His hobbies included autos, golfing, scuba diving, boating and antique collecting.