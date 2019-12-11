|
Robert & Elsie Rowe
December 3, 2019 & December 6, 2019
DAVENPORT-Robert Rowe, 90, of Davenport passed away Wednesday, December 3, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital; shortly after, his loving wife, Elsie Rowe, 92 of Davenport, joined him in Heaven on December 6, 2019. Graveside services for both will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2 pm at the Rock Island National Cemetery, those wishing to attend should arrive at Weerts Funeral Home at 1:30 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Koning Chapel, Ridgecrest Village, Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's name may be made to the Davenport Civil Air Patrol and for Elsie to the Davenport Public Library.
Robert was born in 1929 to Robert and Velda Rowe in Iowa City, Iowa; Elsie was born in 1927 to Edward and Lillian Ehrich. Robert served during the Korean War with the United States Navy as a Radar Operator on the USS Princeton; he was later a Lt. Colonel with the United States Civil Air Patrol. The two were married on July 11, 1953 in West Liberty, Iowa. Robert was a Vocational Education Teacher, helped to start the Work Co-op Program, and taught Aviation Classes at Davenport Central High School. Elsie was a Librarian and Educator with the Davenport Schools and Library. They both loved helping students grow. They attended St. John United Methodist Church in Davenport. They were loving parents and devoted friends.
Robert and Elsie are survived by their sons Duane (Cindy) and Steven Rowe, and Robert's sister Helen Heck. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, twin sisters, and an infant sister. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, and three sisters.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 11, 2019