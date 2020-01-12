|
Robert B. "Bob" Long
September 16, 1945-January 7, 2020
DAVENPORT-Robert B. "Bob" Long, 74, a resident of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at his home in, Davenport.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Bob's life will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. The family will greet friends prior to mass at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. The rite of cremation was accorded and inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest-Pet Rescue. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, assisted his family with arrangements.
Robert Basil Long was born on September 16, 1945 in Keokuk, Iowa, a son of John C. "Jack" and Grace M. (Gilbert) Long. He had been married to Mercedes Peitzmeier. She preceded him in death in 1984.
Bob was an entrepreneur, starting; Thinkers Press, Chessco and Typefaces in downtown Davenport.
Bob was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral. He enjoyed chess, church, family, friends, and movies
Those left to cherish Bob's memory include his children: Robert M. "Rob" Long, II, Frederick, MD, Christine (Ed) Palmer and Nathan Long all of Davenport; grandchildren: Brianna (Sawyer) Bartlett, Alex Long, Maya Rodriguez, all of Davenport, and Melissa Palmer, Cedar Rapids; great grandchildren: Aurora, Danni, Jack; siblings, Mary Claire (William) Bersbach, Galena, Ill., James Long, Lawrence( Sandy) Long, all of Keokuk, Joan (Paul) Gilkerson, Kahoka, Missouri, and Jeanne (Billy) Buckner, Keokuk; and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mercedes, and a sister, Rita Long. Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.