Robert B. Robert
Robert B. Shipp

January 10, 1920-September 29, 2020

MOLINE-Robert B. Shipp, 100, of Moline, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A live-stream memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island and viewed at wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Due to CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Inurnment will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Bob was born January 10, 1920 in Buffalo, Kentucky to William Shipp and Lydia (Davis) Shipp. He married Eleanor F. Sharer in November 1945. She preceded him in death.

Bob was a WWII Veteran. He served from October 1940 to December 1945.

Bob worked at McLaughlin Body Company, for the East Moline school system, Black Hawk College and at Illini Hospital, where he last retired from.

He volunteered for RSVP (The Retried & Senior Volunteer Program) of Easter Iowa and Western Illinois for many years, accumulating over 11,904 hours in his lifetime.

Bob was a lifetime donor to the Mississippi Valley Blood Bank with over 10 gallons donated.

Bob loved to go for walks, fishing, camping and gardening. He also enjoyed watching the wild life and the grass grow.

Survivors include his children, Barry (Fay) Shipp of Moline, Rhonda Penn of Peoria, Roy (Kathryn) Shipp of Bettendorf; daughter-in-law, Michele Shipp of Moline; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, JoAnn Jordan of Cedar Rapids. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters; daughter, Frances DeBord; and son, Robert (Rob) Shipp.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
