The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church
Robert "Bob" Beckman


1934 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Beckman Obituary

Robert "Bob" Beckman

September 3, 2019

DAVENPORT-Robert "Bob" Beckman, 85, of Davenport, beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle, passed on to be with The Lord the morning of September 3, 2019.

Visitation will be at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church one hour before the funeral service at 11AM, Monday, September 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the General Fund/Youth at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport.

Bob was born to Rudolph and Edith Beckman in 1934. He received his Bachelors of Science Degree in Pharmacy from The University of Iowa in 1956. In 1957, he was called to active Army duty and served in the Medical Unit at a Nike Missile Site in West Haven, CT. Bob was recalled to active duty in 1959 and was stationed at Camp McCoy, near Sparta, WI. It was in LaCrosse, where he met Linda Leitzke, when they were both out with their college and Army friends. They began a devoted and loving journey of 56 years, and together, raised two children, Bruce and Laura.

After working for Walgreen's in Council Bluffs and Cedar Falls, Bob and Linda returned to Bob's hometown of Davenport in 1968, where he became co-owner of Rockingham Drug Store. After many years at Rockingham Drug, Hy-Vee provided him the opportunity to become Pharmacy Manager at their first Davenport location across the street. Bob worked as a Pharmacist for over 50 years, touching many lives with his friendly manner and sense of humor.

Bob was a pillar of the West End community of Davenport and a devoted member of St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he taught Sunday School for over 40 years. He also taught Confirmation classes and helped several boys achieve their "God & Country" and "God & Me" Awards through the Boy Scouts of America. Bob also served on the Church Council, various committees, including Youth, and most recently, served on the Southeastern Iowa Synod Council.

Bob was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and enjoyed researching family history, traveling, and writing about topics he was passionate about. He also loved games, reading, and spending time with his family. Bob was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity, the Boy Scouts of America, the Fraternal Order of Masons, and the American Pharmaceutical Association. He is survived by his loving wife; Linda Beckman, son; Bruce Beckman of Davenport, daughter; Laura (Roy) McKinstry of Michigan, grandsons; Andrew Crowell & Ian McKinstry of Michigan, sister; Mary Ann Weisenborn of Illinois, sister-in-law; Sandra Logan of Tennessee, and several nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Bob very much.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all staff and personnel at Genesis Medical Center for their care and support.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 8, 2019
