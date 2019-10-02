Home

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Robert Binkowski


1948 - 2019
August 4, 1948-September 29, 2019

DAVENPORT-Robert Binkowski, 71, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Genesis East Medical Center. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 4pm at The Runge Mortuary & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation (ABCF). Online condolences can be left at www.rungemortuary.com

Robert was born August 4, 1948 in Ashland, WI, the son of Felix and Dorothy (Nettelblad) Binkowski. He was united in marriage to Peggy Klemp on January 30, 1971 in Wausau, WI. He worked for the railroad as a trainmaster for many years. He enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing and cooking. He also was a Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed special times with family and friends around the bonfire and was a natural nature person.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Peggy; daughter, Angela (Mark) Shanahan, Ankeny, IA; son, Ryan (Katherine) Binkowski, Naples, FL; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Brannen, Abigail and William; brothers, James, Roger and Donald and a sister, Joanne.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mark.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 2, 2019
