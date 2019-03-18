Robert "Bob" Boegel November 22, 1922-March 16, 2019 CLINTON-Robert (Bob) H. Boegel, 96, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Plainwell, Michigan. He was surrounded by a loving and grateful family when he died. Bob was a beloved man and a role model to many. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the First Congregational Church in Clinton. There will be visitation on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the Clinton Chapel of the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Sharing of stories, humor, and experiences of this remarkable man will be required. Interment will be at the Clinton Lawn Cemetery, where Bob will be laid to rest next to Jean, his beloved wife of 42 years. Robert Henry Boegel was born on November 22, 1922 in Clinton, the son of Karl and Jennie (Cook) Boegel. He married Jean Smith on February 17, 1952 in Morrison, Illinois; she died March 22, 1994. Bob was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School and the University Of Iowa (Go Hawks!) with a Bachelor's Degree in the Science of Commerce. He then served his Country honorably as a Captain in the 78th Infantry Division in the European Theater. He was wounded in combat in Germany and received the Purple Heart. After his Honorable Discharge from the Army, Bob began a successful 35 year career at the Clinton Corn Processing Company spending time in sales management in Philadelphia, PA, New York, NY, Chicago, IL, and Clinton, IA. He then was employed by the Archer Daniels Midland Co. for 6 years until his retirement in 1988 as a Director of Sales for the Corn Sweeteners Division. Bob was a member of the First Congregational Church, Emulation Lodge 255, Clinton Scottish Rite Bodies, KAABA Shrine, Clinton High 12, Clinton Country Club, American Legion, and was a former member and past president of the Clinton Junior Chamber of Commerce. Bob was an ardent Hawkeye football and basketball fan, a diehard Cubs, Bears, and Bulls fan. He enjoyed golf, watching sports, reading, playing cards energetically with family and friends and placing a friendly wager (or three). He loved planning and treating his two terrific daughters and their families to travel and vacation adventures. His loyalty and generosity to friends and family was always apparent. Bob is survived by one daughter, Kathryn B. (Daniel) Tiefenthal of Plainwell, MI; four grandsons, Ryan Lynch(Pamela), Scott Lynch(Rachel) and Ross Lynch and Chris Tiefenthal (Morgan); Two granddaughters, Kaitlin Tiefenthal and Valerie Vasquez; Two great-grandchildren, Owen and Ella Lynch; One brother, Karl H. Boegel of Clinton IA; Son-in-law Loring Lynch (Bobi); One sister-in-law KaraGay Boegel (Bill) and eleven nieces and nephews. Bob loved and cherished each member of his family. In addition to his wife Jean, Bob was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter: Karen B. Lynch, two brothers: Donald K. Boegel and his wife Alice and Herbert H. Boegel and his first wife Fran, two sisters: Florence A. Sheffield and her husband Phil and Helen Smith and her husband Berkley, one sister-in-law Janet Boegel, a nephew Kenneth Boegel and a great niece Brittany Boegel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church in Clinton, IA, Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, or the Brittany K. Boegel Giving Fund. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.