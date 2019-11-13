|
Robert (Bob) Burns Staib
May 7, 1921-November 6, 2019
BETTENDORF-Robert ("Bob") Burns Staib, 98, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019, in Lake Wales, FL. He was born on May 7, 1921, to Frank Staib and Dorothy (Rearick) Staib in Monongahela, PA. You may leave online condolences at www.RungeMortuary.com.
After graduating from Monongahela High School in 1939, he married Virginia Kerr in Pittsburgh in 1940. In 1942, Bob graduated from Carnegie Tech and attended Officer Candidate School.
During WWII, Army Captain Robert Staib served in the Signal Corps throughout Europe, including the Battle of Normandy. His numerous awards included a Purple Heart and the Legion D'Honneur, the highest decoration in France.
In 1946, he joined Ohio Edison, leading the construction of many power plants until his retirement in 1983. Bob and Virginia then moved to Bettendorf to be near family and maintained another home in Florida. Virginia passed away in 1998. In 1999, Robert reconnected with his high school sweetheart Anna (Stahl) Miller. They spent 13 wonderful years together. Robert was a lifelong member of the Lutheran church, an Army Reservist until 1952, and a member of the Scottish Rite order of the Masonic Lodge.
Robert Staib is survived by his son, Robert (Virginia) Staib Jr., Lake Wales, FL and daughter Carol Staib, Bettendorf, IA; grandsons William (Jennifer) Staib, Coralville, IA and James (Ellen) Staib, Minneapolis, MN; and great-grandchildren, Matt (Sizi) Staib, Catherine Staib, Becca Staib, Cassie Staib, Anna Staib, Will Staib and Alex Staib. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Virginia Staib, and his partner Anna Miller. On November 15, visitation will be at Runge Funeral Home from 10am to noon, with services following, and burial at 1pm at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to King's Harvest Pet Rescue.