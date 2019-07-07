Robert C. Harmsen

July 30, 1940-July 5, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Robert Harmsen, 78, of Davenport, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Westside Assembly of God, Davenport. Private burial will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, Amarillo, Texas. Robert died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer.

Robert Harmsen was born on July 30, 1940, son of Alvin and Grace (Daufeldt) Harmsen. After graduating from Bennett High School in 1958, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he learned about discipline, sacrifice and goal-setting. He appreciated all who served and gave their life for our country.

Robert founded Robert Harmsen Builder, Inc. and worked as general contractor throughout the Quad Cities for 50 years. He loved being a carpenter and valued his work relationships.

Robert could be tough, but fair. A man of principle, he believed in honesty and integrity. He took pride in a job well done and in helping others succeed. He enjoyed coaching baseball, skiing in Colorado and working on his farm in Texas.

Survivors include his fiancé, Danette Bauder, Davenport; sons: Mark (Shannon) Harmsen, Belton, Texas, and Scott (Maureen Maledon) Harmsen, Silverthorne, Colorado; grandchildren: Ryan and Brynn Harmsen; siblings, Deanna (Frank Rasso) Harmsen, Silvis, Illinois, Calvin (Patricia) Harmsen, Horseshoe Bay, Texas, Richard (Marge) Harmsen, Durant, Betty Ann (Tyrone Parker) Harmsen, Omaha, Nebraska; a sister-in-law, Betty Harmsen, Horseshoe Bay, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley Harmsen; his parents, Alvin and Grace Harmsen; and a brother, Gary Harmsen.

