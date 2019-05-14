Home

Jones & Eden Funeral Home
116 E Main St
Washington, IA 52353
(319) 653-2105
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones & Eden Funeral Home
116 E Main St
Washington, IA 52353
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Jones & Eden Funeral Home
116 E Main St
Washington, IA 52353
Robert D. Zager Obituary

Robert D. Zager

January 2, 1939-May 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Robert D. "Bob" Zager, of Brighton, Iowa, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 in Minnesota at the home of his daughter, Laurie.

Celebration of life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home with Chaplain Andrew Zuehlke officiating. Calling hours will begin noon Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday evening. Interment will be held at Sandy Hook Cemetery in Brighton, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County and the Washington Fire Department. Online condolences may be sent for Bob's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com.

He is survived by his five children: Dale Zager and wife Dustie of Pompano Beach, FL; Mary Downing and husband Dave of Davenport, IA; Bill Hartsock and wife Nancy of Washington, IA; Laurie Ann Moore of Oak Grove, MN; and Beth Laws of Brighton, IA; five grandchildren: Blane Hurlocker, Lexianne Moore, Ellee Laws, Rachael Downing and Jacob Laws; and one brother, William Zager and wife Kathy of Dyer, IN.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 14, 2019
