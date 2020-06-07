Robert "Bob" Daniel Viktora

January 3, 1965-May 16, 2020

MILWAUKEE-Robert "Bob" Daniel Viktora, age 55, of Milwaukee, passed away on May 16, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, from complications due to ongoing health problems.

Bob was born January 3, 1965, to Daniel and Delores (Prochaska) Viktora in Richland Center, Wisconsin. Bob grew up in Davenport, Iowa, where he graduated from Assumption High School. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Platteville, studying civil engineering. Bob went to work for the City of Milwaukee right out of college, devoting 30 years before retiring this year. Bob was very proud of his job and would talk your ear off about it if you let him.

In his free time, Bob enjoyed going fishing with his son and he looked forward to going up north every summer. Bob also enjoyed going to musicals and visiting museums with his daughter.

Bob is survived by his children, Olivia, Dubuque, Iowa, and Joseph, Milwaukee; sister, Paula Wilken, Davenport; step-mother, Ruth Viktora, Davenport; close friend, Debra Sikorski, LaCrosse, Wisco.; as well as several nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by both parents and his brother, Dennis.

Respecting Bob's wishes, there will be no services held. Joseph E. Sass Funeral Home is serving the family.

Online condolences may be shared at josephesass.com