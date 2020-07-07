1/1
GENESEO-Robert "Bob" Dean Reade, 87, of Geneseo, Illinois, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Hammond Henry Hospital in Geneseo. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Vandemore Funeral Home in Geneseo. Funeral services will be 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Malachy's Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Oakwood Cemetery in Geneseo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abilities Plus, Augustana Tribe of Vikings, Geneseo Food Pantry, Geneseo Youth Football, Rebuilding Together Henry County, or St. Malachy's School Endowment.He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo, Geneseo; children Kelly Reade, Sarasota, Florida, Tracy (Michael) Suter, Palm Desert, California, Kristin Reade, Chicago, Illinois, Barry (Nikki) Reade, Channahon, Illinois, Mark (Cynthia) Reade, Geneseo, Erin (Terence) Murphy, Geneseo, Whitney (Matt) Woods, Moline, Illinois, Ryan (Hannah) Reade, Davenport, Iowa, Molly (Kyle) Perry, Germantown Hills, Illinois, and Kyle Reade, Bettendorf, Iowa; grandchildren Manning Reade, Hunter, Collin, and Ashlyn Reade, Jackson, Allison, and Madison Reade, Brenden, Hayes, and Reade Murphy, Graham, Roland, and Marshall Woods, Raelynn Reade, and Grayson and Hazel Perry. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin; parents, Leslie and Hazel Reade, father and mother in law, Vincent "Joe" and Mary Manning, and brother Harry.Geneseo High School will be honoring Bob with a Tribute Video on the JumboTron at Bob Reade Field. The video will run continuously through 10 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020. The lights at Bob Reade Field will be on for 87 minutes from 8 p.m. to 9:27 p.m. every night through Sunday. Please visit www.vandermorefuneralhomes.com for more details and to share a tribute.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
JUL
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Malachy's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL 61254
(309) 944-1415
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Al Kalemba
