Robert Dean "Bob" Tornquist
Robert "Bob" Dean Tornquist

February 21, 1931-October 6, 2020.

MOLINE-Robert "Bob" Dean Tornquist, 89, of Moline, IL, died peacefully, on October 6, 2020.

Private services will be held.

Bob was born in New Windsor, IL, on February 21, 1931, the son of Glenn and Gertrude Tornquist. After high school, he proudly served in the United States Airforce. After returning he met the love of his life, Donna Houston, they married at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, on March 10, 1956. Together, they lived a full and happy life.

Left to remember him, his loving wife, six children, nine grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

Memories may be shared online at esterdahl.com.



Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
October 7, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Lisa Ament
