Robert "Bob" E. Drury
December 20, 1927-April 16, 2020
LECLAIRE-Robert "Bob" E. Drury, 92, of LeClaire, Iowa passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his residence.
Private family graveside services will be held at Miles Cemetery in Miles, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church in LeClaire or to the Humane Society of Scott County. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bob was born on December 20, 1927 in Miles, Iowa, the son of Harry and Effie (Bristol) Drury. In 1965 he married Geraldine M. Dasher in Dubuque, Iowa. Bob served in the National Guard, and as a volunteer fireman and ambulance driver in Miles. In his early years, he worked as a machinist at Alcoa, and later as an auxiliary police Captain at the Rock Island Arsenal. Bob was a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge in Clinton, Bettendorf, and LeClaire, and also served on the LeClaire City Council. He was a lifelong Chicago sports fan, especially of the Cubs and was fortunate to see them win the World Series. He attended the Harry Wendelstedt Umpiring School in Florida, and became an umpire in his earlier years. He also enjoyed being a private pilot.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Geraldine Drury of LeClaire; sons, Doug Drury of LeClaire, Greg Drury of Miles; sister, Carol (Bob) Kilburg of Preston, Iowa; brother, James (Pat) Drury of Camanche, Iowa; three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynn Edwards; and his brother, Donald.
Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 28, 2020