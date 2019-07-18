Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
August 12, 1931-July 16, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Robert "Bob" E. Mehmert, 87, a resident of Davenport, will be Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 Main Street, Davenport. The family will greet friends Sunday, July 21 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. Inurnment will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal with military honors following the Service. Per his wish, the rite of cremation was accorded. Bob passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Robert Ernest Mehmert was born August 12, 1931 in Ft. Madison, Iowa, a son of Ernest and Joy (Davis) Mehmert. Robert served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War from 1950–1954. He attended St. Ambrose University, where he met his wife, Margaret A. "Peggy" Dunlap. They married on October 26, 1957. Peggy preceded him in death January 9, 1997. They celebrated 40 years of marriage.

Bob was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed bowling, crossword puzzles, Colorado, and spending with his family and his dog, Bud.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Scott County.

Those left to honor Bob's memory include his children, Mary Neighbour and David (Jennifer) Mehmert, along with his grandchildren, Sarah Neighbour, Mackenzie and Sean Mehmert.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Peggy.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from July 18 to July 19, 2019
