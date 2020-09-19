Robert Ellis Swanson

October 8, 1940- July 30, 2020

DEWITT--Robert Ellis Swanson, 79, died July 30, 2020, at home.

Bob was born October 8, 1940, in Moline, Illinois, to Robert Swanson and Audrey Giles. Bob married Marian Baird Hansen, February 22, 1971.

Surviving are his wife, Marian; children, Channing, Chanda and Rick; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Lauren, Tim, Sloane. and Cole; great-grandchildren, Jack, Ady, Eli, Cam, Kai, Parker and Kennedy and siblings, Ed, Herb, Jerry, Jean, Tom and Jeff.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 (Today), at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt with Vicar Ruthie Mhanga officiating.

Complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.