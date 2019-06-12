Robert F. Wilson

January 7, 1928-, June 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Robert F. Wilson, 91, of Davenport, passed away Monday, June 10th, 2019, at Manor Care Hospice, Bettendorf. Services in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 15th at the Runge Mortuary. Family will greet friends and relatives from 9-10 a.m. Funeral and graveside services to be held starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Robert was born January 7th, 1928, in Robinson, IL to Franklin and Elsie (Bright) Wilson. He grew up in Rock Island and Davenport. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in February of 1946 and served overseas in the South Pacific building air strips, holding the title of Corporal (Technician Fifth Grade). Robert married Kay Kline in Rock Island, IL on November 10th, 1967.

Robert used his military trade and passion to start Bi-State Crane Company, then Wilson Construction. He enjoyed racing his modified stock car, collecting antique tractors, and going to the Walcott Coliseum every Friday night. He was a member of the Local 537 Engineers, John Deere Green Club, Moose, Eagles, and the Izaak Walton League.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 51 years, Kay Wilson; daughter, Brenda (John) Swanson of Walcott, IA; son, Rick (Cathy) Wilson of Atlanta, GA; granddaughter, Kayla (Michael) Black of Mechanicsville, IA; and great-grandchildren, Khloe and Ryder Black.

He was proceded in death by his parents; sister, Evelyn Van De Sompele; daughter, Robin (Wilson) Murphy; and grandson, Casey Wilson.

A special thank you extended to the VA, Genesis Hospice, Denny and Linda McNeal, Marv Jack, and The Vernon Family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Research in the name of Robert Wilson at: www.act.alz.org/donate.