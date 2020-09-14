Robert "Bob" Gaston, Jr

October 29, 1931-September 11, 2020

BETTENDORF-Robert "Bob" Gaston, Jr, 88, of Bettendorf, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 3-6pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials in Bob's name may be made to the Bob Gaston CASI New Horizon Band Quad Cities or to Clarissa C Cook Hospice House.

Bob was born on October 29, 1931 to Robert and Katheryn Gaston in Atchison, Kansas. He was a music teacher for 38 years before retiring in 1991. While teaching, Bob met the love of his life, Marlene Jones, they later married on May 24, 1955 in Mullen, Nebraska. Bob loved every aspect of music; teaching, directing, and listening. In 1995, he founded the now CASI New Horizon Band and directed it until 2017, when they renamed it the Bob Gaston CASI New Horizon Band Quad Cities in his honor. In addition to enjoying music Bob could be found reading books, catching up on current events, or sharing comics with family and friends. He was well known for his jokes and he always made a friend wherever he went. For holidays and birthdays Bob would write an original poem for each family member. Bob's greatest weaknesses were Whitey's Ice Cream and Oreo Cookies.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Marlene; children Greg (Donna) Gaston and Heather (Trent) Wilkerson; granddaughters Danielle and Rose; his dog LouLu; and the people he touched throughout his life.

