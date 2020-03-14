|
|
Robert Gene Ernster
September 21, 1942-February 29, 2020
GILBERT, AZ-Robert Gene Ernster, 77, formerly of Bettendorf and LeClaire, Iowa, passed unexpectedly on February 29, 2020, in Gilbert, Arizona. He was born in Dubuque, Iowa to Robert and Lydia Ernster, September 21, 1942. He married Janice M. McDermott in Dubuque, Iowa February 23, 1963. They made their home in Bettendorf from 1978 - 2004 when she preceded him in death. On September 10, 2010, he married Laura Moser, and their home was in LeClaire, Iowa. Gene served in the Air Force during the Viet Nam era, was a member of Lindsay Park Yacht Club for over 40 years, and retired from Genesis Systems of Davenport in 2005. He is survived by his wife, Laura, Gilbert, AZ, sons Mike Ernster of Davenport and David Ernster, Newbury, NH, grandchildren Matthew and Lydia Ernster of Davenport, and Laura's children and grandchildren. Graveside services will be held April 17, 2020, at the Rock Island, Illinois National Cemetery, Arsenal Island at 2:30 p.m. Attendees may gather at the Tax Slayer Center by 2:15 p.m. for the procession to the Arsenal. Services will be followed by a Celebration of Life at the Arsenal Island Golf Course Club House at 3:00p.m. For full obituary, go to https://www.sonoranskiesmortuaryaz.com/obituary/robert-ernster
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 14, 2020