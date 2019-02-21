Home

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Rock Island National Cemetery
Robert Gus "Bob" Dietz


Robert Gus "Bob" Dietz Obituary

Robert "Bob" Gus Dietz

May 29, 1926-February 20, 2019

DAVENPORT-Robert "Bob" Gus Dietz, 92, of the Davenport Lutheran Home, left us on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 to be with his beloved Sadie.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf.

Bob was born May 29, 1926 in Walcott, Iowa, the son of Phillip & Frances (Broders) Dietz. During World War II, he was stationed in France and Germany. He enjoyed his Army life, serving as a MP and fuel truck driver through Germany.

On May 26, 1944, he was united in marriage to Sadie Myrtle Burroughs in Muscatine, Iowa. She preceded his in death on September 14, 2010.

Bob retired from the United States Post Office in 1981. He served with the post offices of Detroit, Clinton, Iowa and Davenport.

Being always the provider, he had several jobs after retirement, before settling into Bob Ironman Metal Recycling. He had traveled throughout the area collecting scrap metal, delivering to salvage yards and making life-long friends along the way.

He also loved the casinos and flipping quarters with his son and grandkids. He was fondly loved by the staff and residents of the Davenport Lutheran Home and especially loved playing Santa at the annual Christmas dinners. He was baptized while at the Lutheran Home and talked candidly about his relationship with the Lord.

Those left to honor Bob's memory include his sons, Robert (Connie) Dietz of Orion, Illinois and Fred (Cathy) Dietz of Davenport; and his sister, Faye (Lou) Brammeier.

In addition to his wife, Sadie, Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Darrel and Conrad.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Bob's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019
