Robert Harold Stoltman II


1986 - 2020
Robert Harold Stoltman II Obituary

Robert "Bobby" Harold Stoltman II

August 21, 1986-March 13, 2020

DAVENPORT-Robert "Bobby" Harold Stoltman II, 33, of Davenport, IA passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Visitation is to be determined for a later date. Updates and online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Bobby was born August 21, 1986 to Robert and Rebecca (Hahn) Stoltman in Rockford, IL. He was united in marriage to Lauren Speer on September 28, 2013 in Bettendorf, IA.

Bobby was an amazing dad and husband. He was an extremely skilled musician and loved traveling and going fishing. Bobby's favorite time of year was always Halloween. Also, he was an avid White Sox fan.

Those left cherishing his memory are his loving wife, Lauren Stoltman; son, Logan Miles Stoltman; Father, Robert Stoltman; in-laws, Rod and Linda Speer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Angie (Scott) Valleroy and Kristie (Michael) Huggins; stepsister, Tosherra Steeter; stepbrothers, Nicholas Nelson and Alex Nelson; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca Stoltman; brothers, Billy Stoltman and Jacob Stoltman; and sister, Heather Sapperito.

Published in Quad-City Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
