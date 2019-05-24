Robert J. Doty

October 18, 1947-May 22, 2019

ELDRIDGE-Robert J. Doty, 71, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at UnityPoint Health in Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Milan Rifle Club.

Robert was born October 18, 1947 in Davenport, the son of Dale & Mary (Tompkins) Doty. He was united in marriage to Darlene E. Nelson on October 8, 1966 in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Bob retired from John Deere-Davenport Works after thirty years of employment. He had served with the Scott County Sheriff's Reserves as a posse member. His memberships included the Milan Rifle Club, Single Action Shooters Society (SASS) and the National Rifle Association.

He enjoyed traveling the country on his annual motorcycle adventures with the Magnificent Seven, participating in cowboy shoots, hunting and running. He also loved attending and supporting all his children's and grandchildren's events.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Darlene; his children, Tonya Verhelst, Tad (Stephanie) Doty and Tricia (Joe) Schwitzer, all of Davenport; his grandchildren, Andrea McCann, Ashley Mickelson, Lucas Verhelst, Gabrielle Doty and Alexis Doty; six great-grandchildren including his little sidekick, Zoey; his siblings, Alan (Maureen) Doty of Orlando, Florida, Marj (Anthony) Murks of Huntsville, Alabama, Joe (Bonnie) Doty of Ocoee, Florida, Mary (Charles) Monzon of Pasadena, Texas and Melanie Kershner of Pasadena.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents. RIP Rusty Hawkins.

