Robert J. Lines Sr.
June 9, 1933-August 4, 2019
DAVENPORT-Robert J. Lines Sr. 86, of Davenport, IA passed away on August 4, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Visitation will be held at Weerts Funeral Home on Thursday August 8 from 4-7 pm. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be left to an Educational fund for his grandchildren.
Bob was born on June 9, 1933 in Davenport, IA to Ronald and Ruth (Ellis) Lines. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1953. Bob was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Lora on October 12, 1963 in Bettendorf. She preceded him in death in February 2010. Bob was retired from Bee Line Manufacturing as a machine operator after 37.5 years retiring in 1990. He was an active volunteer at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. He also volunteered his time as a crossing guard, ushering for services and assisting at ccd classes. During his high school years he was very proud of his time on the wrestling team.
Survivors include his daughter, Mary (Patrick) Bell; grandchildren, Chelsea (Cody Shaffer) Kingsley, Gabe Kingsley, Tyler Kingsley and Darby Bell; sisters Ruth Damon and Sandy Lines and a brother Jim Lines.
He was preceded in death by his wife and his children John, Robert II, Joan Lines and one brother Phillip Lines.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 7, 2019