Robert J. "Bob" Sellmeyer
Robert J. "Bob" Sellmeyer

November 2, 1960-September 27, 2020

MIDDLETON-Robert J. "Bob" Sellmeyer, age 59, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born on November 2, 1960 in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Edgar and Irene (Zeph) Sellmeyer.

Bob is survived by his sister, Marianne (Ronald) Halverson; sister-in-law, Joann Sellmeyer; and nephews, Michael (Melissa) and Mark (Stephanie) Sellmeyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Irene; and his brother William Sellmeyer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at ST ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N Main St, Verona, with Fr. Rob Butz presiding. A visitation will take place at the church from 10am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
