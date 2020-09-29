1/
Robert J. "Bob" Sellmeyer
Robert J. "Bob" Sellmeyer

November 2, 1960-September 27, 2020

MIDDLETON-Robert J. "Bob" Sellmeyer, age 59, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born on November 2, 1960 in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Edgar and Irene (Zeph) Sellmeyer.

Bob is survived by his sister, Marianne (Ronald) Halverson; sister-in-law, Joann Sellmeyer; and nephews, Michael (Melissa) and Mark (Stephanie) Sellmeyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Irene; and his brother William Sellmeyer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at ST ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N Main St, Verona, with Fr. Rob Butz presiding. A visitation will take place at the church from 10am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
ST ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
ST ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 30, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of Bobby. May he rest in peace in the arms of the Lord and rejoice with Bill and his parents=•
Christina Shade
September 28, 2020
Bob was one of God’s bright lights here in this dark world. He strove to be a holy man who was quietly serving the Lord however he could despite his pain and discomfort. There were many days when I saw Bob limping while serving mass or wince a bit while praying on his knees, but he never complained. He would tell me how Holy Mother Mary would have asked him to do something and he did it without question. I am sure God met him with open arms saying “ Well done good and faithful servant! Now come and receive your reward in heaven.” It was a blessing to have known him. Thank you Bob for your wonderful example!
Pam Heyde
Friend
