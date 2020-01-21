|
Robert J. Wellner
April 28, 1931-January 17, 2020
DAVENPORT-Robert J. Wellner, 88, of Davenport, died January 17, 2020 at Genesis East.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Runge Mortuary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.
Rob was born April 28, 1931 in Fairbank, Iowa, a son of Oliver and Nellie (Shannon) Wellner.
He was united in marriage to Bess JoAnn Magee on December 30, 1950 in Dunkerton, Iowa.
Rob retired from Alcoa (Arconic) in 1992 after 40 years.
Rob was an avid bowler and is in the Iowa State Bowling Hall of Fame and served as President of the Davenport Bowling Association in 1986.
He was proud to have been a bowler in 50 Annual National Bowling Tournaments; a 55 year deer hunter; married for 60 years; and a follower of the St. Louis Cardinals for 80 years.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughters, Jill Sager, St. Louis, MO and Marney (Todd) Tope, Davenport. Grandchildren, Paul Sager (Todd Pettit); Jill E. Huff; Eric Sager (Carrie); Kelsey, Mason, Brennen and Mallory Tope. Great-Grandchildren, Albert Huff III and Zoey Huff; Evan Sager and Breanna Berry and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren. His brother, Cletus Wellner (MaryAnn) and his sister-in-law Dawn Fisher.
He was preceded in death by his wife Bess, son Richard and sister Marie Reichen.
All Chicago Cubs fans should wear red in honor of Rob and his love of the STL Cardinals.