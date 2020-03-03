|
Robert "Bob" Jackson
May 19, 1939-February 28, 2020
Robert "Bob" Jackson, 80, of Hiawatha, formerly of Davenport and Clinton, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, starting at 12:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 2 p.m. at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The service will be led by Bob's grandson, McAllister Giebelstein, and casket bearers will include Bob's grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife, Monica; children Bob Jackson, Jr., Lori (Shawn) Giebelstein, Josie Gillis (John Tenboer), Ryan Jackson (Angie Martin), and Dan (Amy) Jackson; grandchildren, Katie, Eric and Miranda Jackson, McAllister and Leah Giebelstein, Keith and Teddy Guilliams, Alexander Gillis, and Kaleb Tenboer, Jacob, Molly, and Nathan Robert Jackson and Izzy Martin, Thomas and Nicholas Jackson; siblings, Rita Ramirez and Hank Jackson; best friend and brother-in-law David Mehallick; many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and extended family members; his dog, Derek and two cats, Polly and Calicat.
Bob was born May 19, 1939 to Russell and Leah (Hollett) Jackson in Redfield, Iowa. Bob enlisted in the United States Navy and served on the USS Ticonderoga in his late teens. After his time in the Navy, Bob started his lifelong career as a truckdriver with Western and later went to work for Dahlen Transport in Low Moor, Iowa. Bob retired from truck driving with Questline and later worked part time as a driver for ADM in Clinton.
In his younger years, Bob was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting and reading satirical fiction. Bob could readily be found mowing his yard and gardening under the watchful eye of his wife, Monica. He loved growing Hibiscus, playing with his dogs, and watching birds and squirrels in his yard. Bob enjoyed shooting with his sons and relaxing on his deck with one of his children or older grandchildren sharing a glass of good scotch and a cigar. Bob enjoyed both Cops and LivePD and especially loved watching episodes with his grandchildren.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Kea, Ken, and Ron.
Memorials may be directed to the Horizon House Foundation at 2000 Plank Road, Peru, Illinois, 61354, a charity special to Bob's heart as his brother, Ron, was a resident there prior to his passing.
Please share your support and memories with Bob's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.