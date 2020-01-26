Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Runge Mortuary
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Runge Mortuary
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Paulsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Joel Paulsen


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Joel Paulsen Obituary

Robert Joel Paulsen

November 18, 1948-January 21, 2020

DAVENPORT-Robert Joel Paulsen, 71, of Davenport, IA passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, with visitation two hours prior to service. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #26. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Robert was born on November 18, 1948 to Chester and Marilyn (Scott) Paulsen in Rock Island, IL. He was a graduate of Assumption High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army for 6 years after being drafted in the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Judith Kleppe on July 30, 1977 in Davenport.

Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Every year he looked forward to his annual fishing trip with his son. He loved to cook and spend time at home listening to music. He took great pride in his house.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Judith Paulsen; son, Anthony (Renee) Paulsen; step-children, Chris (Wendy) Lobdell and Curt (Marianne) Lobdell; brother, Daniel Paulsen; and grandchildren, Jacob Paulsen and Keegan Paulsen.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -