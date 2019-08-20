Home

Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
Rosary
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
Robert L. "Bob" DeSmet


1937 - 2019
Robert L. "Bob" DeSmet Obituary

Robert L. "Bob" DeSmet

December 5, 1937-August 17, 2019

Funeral services for Robert L. "Bob" DeSmet, 81, of East Moline, IL, will be 10:00 am Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where prayers and a rosary will be recited at 9:00 am. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Friday at the funeral home. Mr. DeSmet died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Illini Restorative Care Center, Silvis, IL.

Bob was born December 5, 1937, in Moline, IL, the son of Frank and Mary (Maddelein) DeSmet. He worked for the Rock Island Lines, the CB&Q, and retired from Rock Island Farmall in 2003. He enjoyed bowling, boating, playing cards, gardening and listening to the oldies. He loved following the extra curricular activities of his family wether it was his grandchildren or nieces and nephews. If you knew Bob you knew he had a "sweet tooth" and it was "his way or the highway".

Survivors include his children, Richard DeSmet, Burgin, KY, Daniel (Cami) DeSmet, Moline, Theresa Patrick, Moline, Annette DeSmet, Henderson, NV, and Robin (Daniel) Heiar, Andover, IL; brother, Ron (Theresa) DeSmet, East Moline; sister-in-law, Betty DeSmet, East Moline; 13 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rock Anthony DeSmet; grandchildren, Luke Patrick, Jonathan Heiar, and Matt Russell; siblings, Joyce DeSmet and Richard DeSmet.

Memorials may be made to .

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
