|
Robert L. Peeples
September 12, 1941- February 7, 2020
DAVENPORT-Services to celebrate the life of Robert L. Peeples, 78, a resident of Davenport, will noon Friday, February 14, 2020 in the All Faith Chapel at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. The family will greet friends Friday from 11:00 am until noon. Burial will be in the National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. Military rites will be presented by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Post 299.
Bob passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme following an extended illness.
Robert Lee Peeples was born September 12, 1941 in Iowa City, Iowa, a son of Avora J. and Lorene Estella (Taggart) Peeples.
He was proud to have served our country in the Vietnam War, serving in both the Navy and Marine Corps.
Bob graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Liberal Arts. He had been an insurance underwriter in Des Moines and Texas for a number of years. He then started a successful landscaping business in Texas.
He cherished his 53-year friendship with Bill W.
Memorials may be made to any charity that helps and honors veterans.
Those left to honor his memory include siblings, Thomas Peeples, Boston, Massachusetts, Horace A. Peeples, Davenport, Willard L. Peeples, Vienna, Virginia, Martin Peeples, Miami, Florida, Lillian Marie "Tina" Peeples, Silvis, Illinois, Gary J. Peeples, Davenport, Ann Louise Burrage-Davis, Davenport, Mark (Denise) Burrage, Pingree Grove, Illinois, and Carol (Ian) Bull, Portland, Oregon; numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Ronald Edward Thomas, Jean E. Johnson and Rosetta G. LeBeau.
Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .