Robert LuVerne Arnold
May 1, 1929-October 20, 2019
ELDRIDGE-Robert LuVerne Arnold, 90, of Eldridge, IA., passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born May 1, 1929 in Burr Oak, IA, the son of Floyd and Gladys (Cassel) Arnold. He graduated from Davenport Central High School and was a Golden Gloves boxer in his youth.
On July 12, 1951, he married the love of his life, Mary Lane in Rock Island. In his words, his "proudest moment."
Bob proudly served during the Korean Conflict as a chosen member of General Matthew Ridgeway and General Mark Clark's Honor Guard and was married on leave after basic training.
Bob was the owner of Quint City Plastering for over 25 years. He was a recognized Master Plasterer and plastered hundreds of homes. His trademark original patterns and textures still grace many Quad City and surrounding area homes. Bob's sons and grandson had the privilege of working alongside him in the family business as he instilled his strong work ethic, relentless pursuit of excellence and passion to be the best at everything he did. He also trained many Quad City past and present plasterers. He worked as a professional construction estimator in his later years.
Bob was a former Little League coach and was a sports enthusiast and was the #1 fan of his kids, grandkids and great grandkids and their families in their sports endeavors. He was fiercely loyal and very proud of all his family's accomplishments.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 68 years, Mary; sons: Dave (Belinda), Joel (Lisa), Matt (Donna) Brad (Lisa) and Brett (Vicki); grandsons: Josh (Mary), Ryan (Krysta), Joseph (Joelle) and grandsons, Jake, Nick, Nate, Sam and granddaughter Alexis "Lexi and great grandchildren: Brody, Tenley and Lucas and sisters, Norma Engler of Eldridge, Jan Moeller, Davenport and sister-in-law, Judy Arnold, Davenport. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: Dale Arnold, Duayne Arnold, Neil Arnold, Darrell Arnold and Arland Arnold; sister, Carmen "Connie" Thompson and a granddaughter, Michelle Arnold.