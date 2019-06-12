Robert M. Flaherty

June 5, 1970-June 9, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Robert "Rob" M. Flaherty, 48, of Oak Forest, formerly of Rock Island, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at home after battling cancer. Services will be 12 (Noon) Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be from 10:30 – 12 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made in care of the family to establish an education fund for Rob's daughter, Bailey Flaherty.

Rob was born on June 5, 1970 in Jacksonville, Fla., a son of Michael and Nancy Kay Flaherty. He married Anne Hounihan with whom they had a daughter. They later divorced.

Rob was a graduate of Alleman High School and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois. He worked in the IT department for the last 11 years at ProviNET Solutions, Tinley Park, Ill.

Rob enjoyed attending gaming conventions. His relatives and friends from around the world enjoyed his creative and newsy Facebook postings.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Bailey Flaherty; mother, Nancy Flaherty, Moline; and brother, Sweet Pea Flaherty, Tacoma, Wash.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Flaherty and grandparents.

