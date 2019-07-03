Home

POWERED BY

Services
Law-Jones Funeral Home Inc
309 Chicago Ave
Savanna, IL 61074
(815) 273-2264
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Law-Jones Funeral Home
309 Chicago Ave
Savanna, IL
View Map
Wake
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Law-Jones Funeral Home
309 Chicago Ave
Savanna, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Savanna, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Rob" Murphy


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Rob" Murphy Obituary

Robert "Rob" Murphy

February 15, 1965-July 2, 2019

SAVANNA-Robert "Rob" Murphy, 54, of Savanna passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Burial will be in St. John's Catholic Cemetery with full military rites by the Savanna VFW. Visitation will be held from 4:00–8:00 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna with a Scripture Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. The greatest memorial to be given is to consider becoming an organ donor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from July 3 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now