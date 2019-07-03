|
Robert "Rob" Murphy
February 15, 1965-July 2, 2019
SAVANNA-Robert "Rob" Murphy, 54, of Savanna passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Burial will be in St. John's Catholic Cemetery with full military rites by the Savanna VFW. Visitation will be held from 4:00–8:00 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna with a Scripture Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. The greatest memorial to be given is to consider becoming an organ donor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times from July 3 to July 4, 2019