Robert (Bob) Nelson

July 7, 1951-June 23, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-He was born in Rock Island, Illinois on July 7, 1951 the son of Robert and Mary Jane (Woodworth) Nelson. He was a 1969 graduate of Alleman High School.

Bob enjoyed golf and pursued the game enthusiastically. He achieved a hole in one on the 17th at Highland Springs Course.

He enjoyed two careers. He was a well-loved and friendly bartender for many years living in San Diego, California and after returning to the Quad Cities. He finally worked as an over-the-road truck driver before being sidelined by a medical disability.

He is survived by his sister Christine Nelson of Maple Grove, Minnesota. He has nine nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Cathleen Helble and Colleen Schlake and brothers David Nelson and Stephen Nelson.

Bob has donated his body to support medical research, education and training. A memorial has not been scheduled at this time.