Robert Philip Anderberg "Bud" Carlson

February 2, 1926-Sunday, May 31, 2020

BETTENDORF-Robert Philip Anderberg "Bud" Carlson, 94, of Bettendorf, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, of natural causes at his daughter's home in Columbus, IN. Visitation will be held Friday, June 12 from 5-8pm at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport, IA. Due to current funeral service restrictions, a private service and burial will be held the following day at Davenport Memorial Park.

Bud was born on Groundhog's Day, February 2, 1926, to Philip Victor Carlson and Elna Christina Peterson Carlson in Omaha, NE. Bud was born and raised in the house his father built at 4524 North 40th Avenue in Omaha. He attended Central Park Grade School and North High School. His childhood was a happy adventurous one despite growing up during the Depression.

After high school graduation he attended Omaha University (now part of University of Nebraska) for a semester before being drafted into the Navy at age 18. Before WWII he had never travelled more than 90 miles away from Omaha, only going to visit relatives in Denison, IA or to the family summer getaway, "The Shack", on the Elkhorn River.

Bud was in the service from 1944 to 1946. After Boot Camp and Electrician's Mates School, he served in the Pacific Theater aboard the aircraft carrier the U.S.S. Saginaw Bay CVE-82. He said "During my two years in the Navy, I probably learned and experienced more than any other two year period since."

He saw action at Iwo Jima and Okinawa. As an Electrician's Mate 2nd Class, he was working below ship in the electrical distribution room when their group of six carriers and several destroyer escorts came under attack by 50 Japanese kamikazes. The U.S.S. Bismarck Sea was hit and sank next to the U.S.S. Saginaw Bay.

After the war he attended Iowa State University on the G.I. Bill, graduating in 1950 with a degree in mechanical engineering. At ISU he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

On September 11, 1955, he was united in marriage to Marcia Joyce Kool. Bud and Marcia were married for nearly 50 years. They worked well together. When his career necessitated several moves, they built or renovated many homes, all while raising their two daughters.

Bud worked 36 years for Deere & Company during which time he held various management positions, including General Manager of the Welland Works in Welland, Ontario, Canada and General Manager of the Harvester Works in East Moline, IL. He retired as Director Manufacturing Engineering at Deere & Company, Moline, IL in 1986.

Bud was involved with several community organizations over the years. He served as President of the Associated Employees of the Quad Cities and Vice Chairman of the United Way Campaign. He also served on the boards of the Scott County YMCA, the Bettendorf Public Library Endowment Fund and the Scott County Regional Authority. He was a longtime Member and Elder of the Bettendorf Presbyterian Church and a Past Master of Masonic Lodge #16 in Ottumwa, IA.

A member of Crow Valley Golf Club since 1975, Bud enjoyed playing golf and having lunch with his buddies at the club. He joked it was where they would "solve the world's problems". In 2006 he surprised everyone, by scoring a hole-in-one on the course at age 80.

After Marcia passed in 2005, Bud joined the W's, a group of his friends who were also widowers. They met a couple of times a month for dinner and he always enjoyed their camaraderie.

Bud loved his home and enjoyed yard work, gardening and woodworking. Amongst the treasured objects he made are a four-foot tall, 10 drawer jewelry chest and a foot powered go-cart for his grandkids, Megan and Zane. Whenever the grandkids would come to visit, Grandpa always had a project for them to work on down in his workshop.

Bud was devoted to his wife Marcia, caring for her at home when she had Alzheimer's. His daughters will be forever grateful to him for that.

Those left to honor his memory are his daughters, Lynn Carlson and Susan Carlson Libke (Matt); granddaughter, Megan Libke and grandson, Zane Libke; brother-in-law, Russell Kool; nephews, Steve Buckley (Lori), David Herny, Mark Herny, Matt Kool; nieces, Susan Lee (Mike), Diane Gordy (Greg), Lisa VanRheenen (Steve) and Carrie Worthington (John); as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia; his parents; his sister, Phyllis Buckley and brother-in-law, Dale Buckley; his sister-in-law, Marilyn Herny and brother-in-law, John Herny; his sister-in-law, Marty Kool; and his nephew, Scott Buckley.

Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Bettendorf Presbyterian Church, 1200 Middle Road, Bettendorf, IA 52722 or to the Franciscan Hospice Program, made payable to Franciscan Health Foundation, 8778 Madison Avenue, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46227.