Robert Reid "Bob" Carstens
Robert "Bob" Reid Carstens

August 25, 1935-August 29, 2020

DAVENPORT-Robert "Bob" Reid Carstens, 85, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Genesis East Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 12:30pm – 1:30pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Due to COVID, services will be private. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in Bob's name may be made to the Genesis East Emergency Department.

Bob was born on August 25, 1935 to Marion and Marjorie Carstens in Davenport, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Shirley Petersen on June 2, 1956; she passed away on July 18, 2007. Bob was co-owner of Petersen Plumbing until he retired. Before his health got bad, Bob enjoyed fishing, camping, and woodworking. On the weekends, he could often be found watching the Chicago Cubs or the Iowa Hawkeyes on TV. Bob was very much a family man and loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his children: Jill (Mike) Aleksiejczyk, Tracie (James) Farley, Tom (Lynn) Carstens, Jeff (Debbie) Carstens, and Todd (Lisa) Carstens; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and his brothers Jim (Lisa) Carstens and Gary (Jan) Carstens. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley and his parents.

Published in Quad-City Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
