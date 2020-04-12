|
Robert VenHorst
February 11, 1945-April 4, 2020
PLEASANT VALLEY-After a long journey with advanced prostrate cancer, Robert VenHorst was called Home on April 4, 2020. He will be greatly missed by those who loved and knew him. During his 75 years of life, he touched the hearts of so many family members and friends. Everyone he knew has special memories of how he impacted their life.
Robert was born on February 11, 1945 at Mercy Hospital, the son of Harry A. and Mildred E. (Schnoor) VenHorst. Robert was the son of a farmer so he started working and helping on the family farm at a very young age. After attending the one room school house nearest the farm on which he had been raised, Forest Grove School, he then went on to graduate from Pleasant Valley High School in 1963. He continued to help on the family farm until he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War conflict (1965-1967). After basic training, he was deployed to Germany. Upon his return to the farm two years later, he met his future wife at a tent dance at the Mississippi Valley Fair. Robert and Suzy were married on October 5, 1968 at Mt. Ida Presbyterian Church. They started their married life in a farmhouse at the end of Eastern Avenue in Davenport. Their next move was to Pleasant Valley and they raised their family on that farm with marketing livestock and grain. Robert enjoyed tractor pulls, restoring antique tractors woodworking, golf and socializing with family and friends, especially Monday nights at Southwynd.
Robert's memberships and involvements over the years included the Scott County Pork Producers, Farm Bureau, Corn and Soybean growers, Scott County Cattlemen, Pleasant Valley Fire Department, and he was a member of Our Savior Presbyterian Church.
Robert is survived by his wife of 51 years, Suzanne Kuehl VenHorst and his four children, Amy VenHorst (Nick Smith), Matt (Jen) VenHorst, Jake VenHorst, and Kate (Justin) Trine. He also will be missed by his three grandkids, Saeler, Lakyn and Cameron. They were the reason he lived so long with the disease. He is also survived by his mother, Mildred VenHorst, and his 4 sisters, Nancy (Wayne, deceased) Jones, Mary (Doug) Stimpson, Karen (Rod) Kluever, Marsha (Dr. Mike) Beck and one brother, Scott (Annette) VenHorst as well as aunts, Dorothy Schlapkohl and Norma Schnoor, and an uncle, Herman (Sally) VenHorst. He is additionally survived by his mother-in-law, Lorraine Kuehl Washburn and his sister-in-laws, Linda Enders and Jan (Larry McHenry) Kuehl and many nieces and nephews.
In his immediate family he was preceded in death by his father, Harry A. VenHorst, and brother-in-law, Wayne Jones. He also was preceded by his father-in-law, Ralph Kuehl.
Robert's family would like to thank all the many caregivers he has had on his journey and doctors who always thought of another way to stop the growth of the cancer. They gave him hope!! Due to the current health precautions, there will only be a private family graveside service at Summit Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to do so.
