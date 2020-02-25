Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Robert W. "Bob" Reimers


1938 - 2020
Robert W. "Bob" Reimers Obituary

Robert "Bob" W. Reimers

August 10, 1938- February 24, 2020

DAVENPORT-Robert "Bob" W. Reimers, 81, of Davenport, passed away Monday February 24, 2020 at the Kahl Home in Davenport. Per his request, there will be no services. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Robert was born August 10, 1938 in Durant, Iowa. He was the son of George R. and Viola H. (Frahm) Reimers. He married Lois A. Petersen on July 23, 1966 in Davenport.

He retired after many years from J.C. Penneys where he worked in maintenance. He enjoyed dabbling in the stock market and creating new varieties of daylilies. In his earlier years, he loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors. His greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lois, Davenport; his children: Angela (Jason) Goettig, Davenport and Andrew (Sonya) Reimers, Milwaukee; grandchildren, Lewis and Hazel Goettig; sister, Roberta "Bert" Votino, Davenport, brother, Roger (Carol) Reimers, Bloomington, IN and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, a brother-in-law, Don Votino preceded him in death.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 25, 2020
