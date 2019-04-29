Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Robert Wenndt
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Risen Christ Lutheran Church
Davenport, IA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Risen Christ Lutheran Church
Davenport, IA
July 14, 1932-April 27, 2019

Robert Wenndt, 86, of Davenport, passed away, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Celebration of life will be held at 10AM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Risen Christ Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Memorials may be made to the family. Inurnment will be in Davenport Memorial Park at a later date. The Runge Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

Robert was born on July 14, 1932 in Iowa City, the son of Paul and Martha (Kruckenberg) Wenndt. He was united in marriage to Mary Jean Noble on June 2, 1957.

Robert was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion, Lowden and Risen Christ Lutheran Church where he served as an elder for many years. He also loved to dance, travel, and play Sheephead. Robert was self-employed for over 40 years.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 61 years, Jean; daughter Pam (Joe) Speer; 4 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brother-in-law Jack Boley; and special friends Marv (Marge) Reimers.

He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Martha and sister Marlene Boley.

Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
