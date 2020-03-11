|
Robert Wilson Hamilton, Ph.D.
December 6, 1939-March 8, 2020
FOREST PARK, IL-Robert Wilson Hamilton, Ph.D., age 80 of Forest Park, Illinois, formerly of Marion Street on the West End of Davenport, Iowa; loving father of Torri (Matthew Hobbs) Hamilton, Angie (Ben Zlotucha) Hamilton, Amanda (Daniel) Schmidt and Jenna (Frank) Quatraro; silly and fun grandpa to Charlie and Emlyn Zlotucha, Sophia, Samantha and Maxwell Schmidt, and Libby and Maisy Quatraro; dear brother of the late Thomas (Gayle) Hamilton; fond uncle of Sheila and Thomas Hamilton, Jr.; devoted son of the late Burley "Joe" and Adrienne Vera Hamilton; Bob is also survived by his other "brother," cousin, Jack (Carole) Hamilton. Davenport Central High School Class of 1958, Bob was an all sport athlete and a member of the 1958 State Championship basketball team. Dr. "Bob" Hamilton went on to become a tenured professor of biology and entomology (insects) at Loyola University, Chicago for 43 years before retiring in 2012. Visitation Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at LaSalle Street Church, 1136 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations to World Wildlife Federation (worldwildlife.org). Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191.Link to full obituary https://www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com/obituaries/Robert-W-Hamilton-PhD?obId=12384420#/obituaryInfo
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 11, 2020