Roberta J. Edwards July 23, 1960-July 23, 2019 PLATTEVILLE, WI-Roberta J. Edwards of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away on her 59th birthday, at Stonehill Care Center, in Dubuque, Iowa, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the New Hope Assembly of God Church, Platteville. Pastor Mike Majeski will officiate. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. To honor Bobbi's love of education and giving, the family requests, instead of plants and flowers, donations of backpacks and other school supplies be given. These items may be dropped off at the Melby Funeral Home, 1245 N. Water St., Platteville, prior to Saturday, or brought to the church on Saturday morning. Online condolences may me made at www.melbyfh.com. Bobbi is survived by her mother, Verna (Warren) Strandlund; brother, Ken Edwards; nephew and niece, Cody (Rachel) Edwards and Sam Edwards; and her puppy great-nephew, Vinny. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert.