Snell-Zornig Funeral Home
302 3rd Ave S
Clinton, IA 52732
563-242-0252
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Snell-Zornig Funeral Home
302 3rd Ave S
Clinton, IA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Clinton, IA
Robin L. Pladna

Robin L. Pladna

September 13, 2019

CLINTON-Robin L. Pladna, 52, of Clinton, passed away, Friday, September 13, 2019, at MercyOne – Clinton.

Funeral Services will be 10:30am, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church – Clinton. Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00-7:00pm at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Online condolences maybe expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

Robin is survived by her husband: Richard of Clinton; her children: Joshua (Breanna) Wehde of Bettendorf, Jenna Pladna of Davenport, and Jessica (Jayson) Schneeberger of Camanche; three grandchildren: Olivia, Lilly, and Maddux; her parents: William "Bud" and Judy Ellis of Davenport; her brother: Daniel Ellis of Katy, Texas; her father-in-law: Thomas Pladna of Fulton; sister-in-law: Cindy (Tom) Snyder of Fulton; brother-in-law: Brent (Debbie) Pladna of Clinton; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made to St. John Lutheran Church.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 15, 2019
