Rochelle A. "Toni" Likeness April 22, 1939-May 27, 2020 DAVENPORT-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Rochelle A. "Toni" Likeness, 81, of Davenport will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Toni's service will be live-streamed, and can be viewed by visiting her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking the link at the bottom. Burial will take place in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Toni passed away at her home surrounded by her family Wednesday, May 27, 2020 after an extended illness. Memorials may be made to the Edwin A. Motto, M.D. Dialysis Center, Rochelle (Toni) Tamayo was born on April 22, 1939 in Sterling, Illinois, a daughter of Jesus and Natalie (Garcia) Tamayo. She was united in marriage to Fred A. Likeness on August 10, 1968 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Davenport. He preceded her in death, November 12, 2010. Rochelle was in the United States Air Patrol and worked at Oscar Mayer. Survivors include her children; daughters, Debra Evans, Davenport, and Cassandra "Candy" Duggan, Manchester, Iowa, and her son, Mike (Darllah) Simmons, Davenport; eight Grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; her siblings: Gloria Groom, Moline, Eva (Gary) Porter, Rock Island, Olivia (Mike) Devlin, and Liz Midey, and Raul Tamayo, all of Davenport, and James (Rickie) Tamayo, New York; as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother, Joe and a nephew, Rick Duncan. Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Toni's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
