Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Rodney L. "Rod" Christie


1957 - 2020
Rodney L. "Rod" Christie Obituary

Rodney L. "Rod" Christie

September 12, 1957-April 11, 2020

BETTENDORF-Rodney L. "Rod" Christie, 62, of Bettendorf, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his sister's home in Muscatine. Per his wish the rite of cremation will be accorded and due to the current worldwide health concerns, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Rod was born September 12, 1957 in Aledo, IL, the son of Cecil and Conne (Reason) Christie and graduated from Westmer High School, Joy, IL. He was united in marriage to Toni Walper in Longboat Key, FL although they later divorced.

Rod worked in mortgage lending over 35 years and ended his career with Ruhl & Ruhl Real Estate.

He enjoyed socializing with friends and golfing, having made holes in one at Duck Creek and Oakwood Golf Courses.

Those left to honor his memory include his parents, Cecil and Conne Christie, Keithsburg, IL; sister Deb (Bill) Baker, Muscatine; and nephews Daniel Clark, Evergreen, CO and Devin Clark, Warsaw, IN.

He was preceded in death by his best friend Brian Sloan.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Ray Brandt and Cathy and Larry Dennison, for always being there for Rod.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Rod's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 12, 2020
